'Tax the rich' really 'Tax working people'
The Biden plan for paying for the $3.5- -$5-trillion spending plan calls for doubling the size of the IRS and hiring 87,000 new agents (“Biden‘s ‘long overdue’ tax hikes span from Wall Street to Main Street, from superwealthy to smokers,” Web, Sept. 16). Also, as part of this plan Biden will open up to the federal government the visibility of all your bank accounts and transactions. This is a big step toward socialism and the United States becoming a police state.m.washingtontimes.com
