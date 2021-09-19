CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

'Tax the rich' really 'Tax working people'

By THE WASHINGTON TIMES
Washington Times
 5 days ago

The Biden plan for paying for the $3.5- -$5-trillion spending plan calls for doubling the size of the IRS and hiring 87,000 new agents (“Biden‘s ‘long overdue’ tax hikes span from Wall Street to Main Street, from superwealthy to smokers,” Web, Sept. 16). Also, as part of this plan Biden will open up to the federal government the visibility of all your bank accounts and transactions. This is a big step toward socialism and the United States becoming a police state.

m.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1

Recurring $2,000 stimulus checks coming? New $500 payments happening now

Calls are growing louder for a fourth $2,000 stimulus check to most Americans. A petition calls for recurring payments of $2,000 in form of stimulus check to adults and $1,000 to children. The Change.org petition calls for $2,000 payments to adults and $1,000 payments for kids immediately. It also calls...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

AOC 'tax the rich' dressmaker a tax deadbeat: Report

“Tax the rich” seems to be just a slogan for some. The rich person who designed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s slogan-wielding red-carpet gown is reportedly herself a tax deadbeat. The New York Post reported over the weekend that Aurora James is a “notorious tax deadbeat with unpaid debts dogging her in...
ECONOMY
@JohnLocke

AOC’s ‘Tax The Rich’ Message Falls Flat

David Harsanyi writes for the New York Post about the latest misguided message from the “wrong” AOC. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donned an elegant gown with the slogan “Tax the Rich” painted on the back at the Met Gala in New York, where guests selected by Vogue’s Anna Wintour ponied up around $35,000 a pop for tickets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Tax Burden#Gas Prices#Irs Army#Chinese
Financial-Planning.com

Bombshell tax draft throws curveball at retirement plans, inheritances, levies on the rich

The fight in Congress over emerging tax increases on the wealthy took a dramatic turn on Monday with a slew of unexpected proposals from lawmakers. A House committee tasked with drafting the tax law needed to pay for the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion spending plan issued a detailed look at what increases on wealthy individuals and corporations might look like.
CONGRESS & COURTS
@JohnLocke

Democrats’ Curious Plan for Taxing the ‘Rich’

Christopher Jacobs writes at the Federalist about a little-known element of congressional Democrats’ tax plans. For a party that purportedly wants to “tax the rich,” Democrats sure have a funny way of showing it. Bloomberg reported on Friday that a potential repeal of the cap for state and local taxes—the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
IRS
Country
China
CBS News

America's billionaires pay an average income tax rate of just 8.2%, Biden administration says

The wealthiest 400 families in the United States are paying an average income tax rate of just 8.2%, according to a new analysis from the Biden administration. President Joe Biden and Democrats are pushing to raise taxes on the richest Americans as they look for ways to pay for their ambitious agenda, making its way through Congress as a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thewestsidegazette.com

Biden Administration, Congress Offering Little On New Pandemic Relief Benefits For Unemployed

WASHINGTON — Neither the Biden administration nor Congress has yet to offer a specific plan to ease the economic uncertainty affecting millions of Americans as the three main pandemic unemployment benefits programs established by the March 2020 CARES Act expired on Sept. 6. Many Americans are also losing protection from the national evictions moratorium that prevented renters and homeowners from losing their housing because of non-payment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fast Company

Debt collectors really hate Biden’s IRS reporting proposal for banks

Add debt collectors to the list of people who are not happy about a Biden administration plan that would require banks to report account data to the Internal Revenue Service. In a letter to House leaders on Monday, ACA International, the trade group that represents the collection industry, joined 40 other groups in the banking and business industries to urge lawmakers to scrap the proposal.
U.S. POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
Virginia Mercury

‘Tax the rich?’ Democrats’ plans will barely dent long slide away from progressive taxation

By Gabriel Zucman and Emmanuel Saez, University of California, Berkeley Demanding tax increases on the rich is back in fashion – both in the corridors of the House of Representatives and on the red carpet of the Met Gala. The House Ways and Means Committee outlined plans on Sept. 13, 2021, to move the top […] The post ‘Tax the rich?’ Democrats’ plans will barely dent long slide away from progressive taxation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

Democrats Suspend Debt Ceiling to Pay for their $3.5 Trillion Tax & Spend Spree

“The Democrats showed Americans what bad governance looks like today. My colleagues and I received the text of the bill the same day we were expected to vote on it. It’s almost as if the Democrats didn’t want to give us a chance to thoroughly review the legislation—but we did, and what I saw was a bill full of damaging proposals that put Americans’ fiscal future at risk. The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion socialist wish list will drive American taxpayers further into debt largely in pursuit of partisan priorities. This bill is irresponsible and Democrats will be held accountable for it,” said Congressman Fitzgerald.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy