Corrupt from top to bottom

By THE WASHINGTON TIMES
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Former resident Trump would never be considered a politician. He is a successful businessman who transferred that acumen to the White House. The results were exceptionally productive for America, and a challenge for the rest of the world. Trump demanded results, and if they didn’t come you’d be replaced rather quickly. That’s how a business works. Failure is not an option.

Washington Times

House select committee subpoenas four Trump loyalists in Jan. 6 probe

The special committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot reportedly issued its first subpoenas Thursday. The Democrat-dominated panel targeted close aides and allies of then-President Donald Trump, according to a report on CNN. The four targeted aides are former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Kash Patel, a former chief...
POTUS
Washington Post

Somehow, we’re still learning the depths of Trump’s dishonesty

Of all of the things that might crystallize a sense of despair about the ruthless effectiveness of Donald Trump’s habitual dishonesty, I wouldn’t have expected it to be a legalistic six-page memo about the boundaries of the U.S. Constitution. This week, following reporting from the newly published book “Peril,” by...
POTUS
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Trump still the ‘kingmaker’ in Republican Party

The press continues to suggest that former President Donald Trump is a Republican “kingmaker’ — able to up the power and appeal of a political candidate with a nod and a recommendation. “Donald Trump is now the Republican Party’s kingmaker,” proclaimed the Spectator, way back on Nov. 23, just weeks...
POTUS
Washington Times

Trump says Arizona audit shows “undeniable” fraud in 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump said Friday that the long-awaited election audit in Arizona has uncovered “significant and undeniable” fraud in the 2020 presidential election, while he dismissed findings that show he lost the state’s biggest county to President Biden by more votes than reported last year. “The audit has uncovered...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Times

Trump the kind of 'crisis' we need

Correct me if I am wrong, but Donald Trump did not start any wars during his time in office. So, according to Bob Woodward, a “national security emergency” would have been required for Middle East peace accords to be brokered. To find such peace accords pre-Trump, we must go back...
POTUS
Washington Times

Faith leaders gather at White House to boost Biden’s infrastructure plans

The White House hosted religious leaders to promote President Biden’s big-spending infrastructure proposals Wednesday, just as the president was meeting with holdout Democratic lawmakers. The faith leaders, in a coalition called the Circle of Protection, met with Cedric Richmond, director of the White House office of public engagement. They called...
POTUS
Washington Times

Biden preaches ‘dignity’ at U.N.

President Biden went before the United Nations this week to lecture the world about “dignity.”. “Will we affirm and uphold the human dignity and human rights under which nations in common cause more than seven decades ago, formed this institution?” he wondered, just weeks after Afghan civilians tumbled through the skies from a U.S. military transport plane in the wake of Mr. Biden’s historically disastrous retreat from Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Spicer, Vought sue Biden over removal from Naval Academy Board

Former Trump administration officials filed a lawsuit Thursday against President Biden after he asked them to step down from the U.S. Naval Academy Board, arguing in court documents that the removal is motivated by politics. The suit filed by former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former director of...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation for...
POTUS
Axios

Biden's big bet backfires

President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

