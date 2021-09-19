CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays plate five in the 1st

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Jays get going early with five runs in the 1st inning against the Twins.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier causes controversy with this grab

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier created a brief and what both sides say is a now-resolved controversy by picking up a Blue Jays pitching data card at home plate Monday and not giving it back. The card, which contains info on how Toronto pitchers should best pitch Tampa...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guerrero#The Blue Jays
NBC Sports

Phillies' series vs. Mets ends in 'kinda devastating' fashion for Bryce Harper

The Phillies jumped out to a two-run lead against the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball but were unable to complete the sweep, falling 3-2 to end a four-game winning streak. The Phils got exactly what they wanted with Bryce Harper at the plate with two outs in the ninth, representing the go-ahead run. Harper had another big all-around game but made the final out against Edwin Diaz, flying out to deep left field.
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kiermaier shocked by reaction to taking scouting card

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is “shocked to see what has transpired” and finds reaction “just hard to believe" to his scooping up a scouting a card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband. Kiermaier reiterated before Wednesday's series finale...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Don't Blame the Rays for Taking the Blue Jays' Note Card

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. A Major League Baseball game can demand a staggering level of preparation. Analysts, coordinators, various members of the coaching staff: All will collaborate to find the weaknesses of their upcoming opponent and how best to attack them. Just about every aspect of the game can be tailored for the specific matchup. This includes the pitching, obviously, but also the signs, the defensive positioning—almost everything.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy