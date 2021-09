From NextSTL: When a new development is proposed, it goes through a process of consideration. Depending on its scope and requirements, it can pass through committees ranging from the Preservation Board, the St. Louis Development Corporation, the Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee, and more. Many neighborhoods also have their own process to evaluate developments. During these processes, the developer presents renderings, site plans, elevations, and other relevant information. Sometimes they ask for variances from a form-based code, or request tax incentives. They put their best foot forward, and they paint a rosy picture of their development and themselves. It is a one-sided presentation.

