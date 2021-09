The Panthers started the game hot against the Saints and scored a touchdown on their opening drive after Sam Darnold found Brandon Zylstra for a 20-yard strike to take an early 7-0 lead. The defense did their part to keep the Saints at bay by putting immense pressure on Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, and they managed to hold the Saints to a measly 65 yards and three first downs as they built a 17-0 lead heading into the half. Darnold finished the first half 16-of-20 for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns and looked like the quarterback Matt Rhule and co. hyped up when they traded for him in the offseason.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO