As people conduct more of their personal and professional lives from home, their internet is taking more and more of the strain, with vast amounts of data flowing out of and into our houses every day.And that is mostly fine, so long as those connections work. While they have mostly withstood the brunt of the changes to the way people use the internet, they do occasionally struggle – and, when they do, it can be confusing and difficult.That’s why it can be helpful to answer the immediate and obvious question: is there really something wrong with the internet, or is...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO