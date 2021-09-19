5 exciting features that I predict will eventually come to Chromebooks

Google has come a very long way when it comes to what Chromebooks are capable of. Just the other day, I was stating how the company has subverted many expectations by helping users unlock the full potential of creative activities on Chrome OS with Perks, and the public perception – outside of schools – has greatly improved over the past five years. As that happens, we’re seeing more unity between our phones, our homes, and our laptops. We previously thought Google wanted to merge the operating systems across Android and Chrome OS, and while that may one day become true despite what you think about Fuchsia, there’s no denying that it’s gone through great lengths to unify the experiences across our digital lives within its hardware and software ecosystem.