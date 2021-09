Star Trek: Enterprise deserves a revival set around the Earth vs. Romulan War. Star Trek: Enterprise is not the terrible show many have made it out to be. Most of the reason fans have an issue with the series really boils down to it being a prequel. Prequels are never as respected or celebrated as the originals. It’s a universal trend. Can you name one prequel that was better or even as good as the original? I can’t.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO