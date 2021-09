Iowa (-22.5) Last meeting: Iowa 39, Kent State 7 — September 4, 2004. Kent State recovered from a season-opening loss in College Station looking like the Golden Flashes of 2020 in its home opener. The running game exploded for 494 yards and seven touchdowns scored by seven different players. Everything clicked again for the offense which dismantled FCS program VMI in a 60-10 annihilation, marking the fourth 60-point outing for the Flashes since 2019. But the schedule ramps up again, as Kent State battles its second top 10 opponent of the young season. Iowa’s defense suffocated Indiana and Iowa State and has only allowed two touchdowns all season, and the Flashes hope to shatter the trend.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO