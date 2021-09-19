CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Twitch streamer runs 10k race for charity in full set of Lord of the Rings armor

dexerto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a unique spin on the Twitch charity stream, the aptly named content creator ‘OrcRun’ donned a full set of Lord of the Rings armor and hit the ground running on his way to a full 10k race completion. Charity streams are often regarded as one of the best parts...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Trainwrecks speechless after discovering bald patch

Twitch streamer Trainwreckstv has his world flipped upside down, when a light-hearted revelation on stream came to light. Tyler Faraz Nikam, otherwise known as Trainwreckstv, is known his outlandish streams. Whether it is causing havoc in the role-playing landscape of Grand Theft Auto 5 or chilling out in the Just Chatting genre, you can expect something wild to happen.
PODCAST
dexerto.com

Streamer Kyootbot blows up on Twitch by speed dating viewers on stream

Twitch is best known for gaming, but all kinds of livestreaming content is made popular on the site, and one streamer, Kyootbot, is making waves with her very own dating show. Although not a totally brand new idea, as other streamers like Austin have done shows like ‘love or host’, Kyootbot has put herself at the center of attention, and it’s a style of content that is clearly working for her.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Washington Post

Why top streamers are leaving Twitch

When top streamer Ben “DrLupo” Lupo bid farewell to Twitch last week, it was a shock. When Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar, an even bigger name, followed him to YouTube just a couple of days later, the streaming world reacted as though it had been turned on its head. However, Twitch letting two of its stars depart doesn’t mean the company is losing its stranglehold on the live-streaming industry. Instead, the departures from the platform are the result of intentional changes to the company’s approach to exclusive contracts with big streamers.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Streamer#Lord Of The Rings#Mobile#Charity
PC Gamer

Twitch to ban serial refunders who take advantage of streamer subs

Twitch is now starting to review subscription refunds and monitor users suspected of abusing the system. The small yet impactful change to its refund policy hopes to combat serial refunders, who subscribe to get a shoutout from the streamer and then file a refund to get their money back. Users who are caught abusing the system will incur a temporary or permanent Twitch ban.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Streamers furious after Twitch adds new ad tools while hate raids continue

A new Twitch feature is finally letting streamers combat pre-roll advertisements and put a lot more power in the hands of content creators, but many users would rather action be taken against hate raids, instead. On September 13, Twitch announced its new “ad manager” functionality that would let streamers schedule...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Twitch sues alleged hate raiders targeting streamers

Twitch has recently been all over Twitter and in the news for being unable to stop hate raids that target the platform’s streamers, especially those who are Black or LGBTQIA+. But Twitch has now turned to the legal system to stop two of the alleged perpetrators of the raids. In...
NETHERLANDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Charities
dexerto.com

Streamer accused of stream-sniping Valorant pro after Twitch ads play in background

Valorant pro Ryan ‘Shanks’ Ngo found himself in a wild duel against an alleged stream sniper who may have exposed himself as watching his opponent during their match. There isn’t a single streamer on the planet who enjoys being stream sniped. Harkening back to the days of split-screen multiplayer, stream sniping allows for players in the same lobby to know where you are on a map and use that to their advantage.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer hilariously carries on Twitch Rivals match despite earthquake

Twitch streamer Reynald Tacsuan left his viewer’s minds blown as he continued playing in a Guilty Gear: Strive Twitch Rivals tournament, despite being caught up in an earthquake. One reason fans love live streams is the unpredictability and spontaneity that real-time broadcasts bring. While that normally applies to IRL streaming,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War releases on September 23

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a mobile strategy game releasing on September 23. It’s set during the Third Age of Middle-earth, the time period before the events of the Fellowship of the Ring and the Shadow of War game series but after Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer who was caught faking cancer criticized over early return

‘MsDirtyBird,’ the Twitch streamer who faked a cancer diagnosis, has been criticized for making her return to the platform three weeks after her lie unraveled. She has taken up a podcast and commentary role, as well as restarted her personal stream. MsDirtyBird was widely condemned after claiming she had brain...
HEALTH
NME

Los Campesinos! claim Twitch streamers are introducing them to a wider audience

Gareth David of indie-pop legends Los Campesinos! has given Twitch some credit for the extended success of the band in a recent interview. In the interview, with Last Donut Of The Night, David suggested that the continued popularity of the band, along with new Los Campesinos! fans, might partially have been influenced by Twitch streamers. “There’s a couple of very famous Twitch streamers who are fans of our band,” he said, “and one of them wears our merchandise on his streams.”
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer loses it as lag ruins Old School RuneScape tournament

Old School RuneScape streamer ‘Odablock’ couldn’t quite believe it as server lag interrupted his game during the popular Deadman Reborn PVP tournament. Experiencing server lag, or any technical issues for that matter, mid-game is never easy to deal with, as it might possibly be the most frustrating problem to encounter.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War gets a cinematic trailer

A darkness is descending upon Middle-earth as NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment prepare to launch The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War next week, and to whet our appetite a new cinematic trailer has been released for the mobile strategy game which is based upon J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic book trilogy and the Peter Jackson film adaptations. Watch the new trailer here…
VIDEO GAMES
humaneanimalrescue.org

Lord of the Rings

Location: HAR North, Dog Adoption, Kennel 12 (Community) North Campus. My precious! Lord of the Rings is a gentle boy who came to us as a stray straight from Mordor, so we don't know too much about his past. We do know that as an older guy he does have a few medical issues such as lyme arthritis and early kidney disease which a vet tech would be happy to discuss with you further before adoption. He's a sweet boy looking for a nice, loving home to spend his golden years. Stop by to meet him today! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy