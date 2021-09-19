Twitch streamer runs 10k race for charity in full set of Lord of the Rings armor

Location: HAR North, Dog Adoption, Kennel 12 (Community) North Campus. My precious! Lord of the Rings is a gentle boy who came to us as a stray straight from Mordor, so we don't know too much about his past. We do know that as an older guy he does have a few medical issues such as lyme arthritis and early kidney disease which a vet tech would be happy to discuss with you further before adoption. He's a sweet boy looking for a nice, loving home to spend his golden years. Stop by to meet him today! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO