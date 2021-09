What is the maximum amount of LCH4 that a luna starship could land on the Moon?. the easy answer is 150 tons, but I'm not quite sure that's accurate. If it is especially designed as a CH4 lander, it's going to be able to fill up its CH4 tank from a Depot in orbit, which means it would not be limited by Starship / super heavies lift capacity from Earth. The question then becomes, are you refueling from Earth orbit, or are you topping up in low lunar orbit, just before landing?

