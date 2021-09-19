Rezin says energy bill 'preserves thousands of jobs'
State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) says the new energy bill signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker will preserve Illinois' nuclear plants and the jobs they provide. “It’s official,” Rezin posted on Facebook of the clean energy legislation that now stands as law. “This morning the governor signed Senate Bill 2408, which ensures that our state’s nuclear fleet stay online and preserves thousands of jobs that they provide to our local communities.”kendallcountytimes.com
