A Philadelphia Lawyer In The Garden Of Eden
There was no moment in the annals of biblical history, if we are to give full rein to our imagination, when the presence of a lawyer was more urgently needed than immediately after Adam and Eve ingested the forbidden fruit. His absence was most keenly felt, for he was not there to prevent the greatest flood of calamities the world has ever known from sweeping over one generation after another of the human beings who were weakened by the transmission of original sin.thewandererpress.com
