CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

A Philadelphia Lawyer In The Garden Of Eden

By WandererCatholicNews
thewandererpress.com
 5 days ago

There was no moment in the annals of biblical history, if we are to give full rein to our imagination, when the presence of a lawyer was more urgently needed than immediately after Adam and Eve ingested the forbidden fruit. His absence was most keenly felt, for he was not there to prevent the greatest flood of calamities the world has ever known from sweeping over one generation after another of the human beings who were weakened by the transmission of original sin.

thewandererpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
thewandererpress.com

A Beacon Of Light… Our Belief In One God In Three Persons

(Editor’s Note: Fr. Richard D. Breton Jr. is a priest of the Diocese of Norwich, Conn. He received his BA in religious studies and his MA in dogmatic theology from Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell, Conn.) + + Last week we began this series by asking the question:...
RELIGION
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
New York Post

Newly surfaced docs reveal why Gabby Petito’s mother feared the worst

Gabby Petito’s mother began to fear the worst for her daughter because of an “odd” text she received on Aug. 27, newly surfaced documents revealed. The text came one day after Petito’s final Instagram post and four days before her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, arrived in the couple’s van in Florida without her, according to an application for a search warrant made public Monday.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Fast Company

Religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s what faith leaders actually say

This week, the United States hit a somber pandemic milestone: 1 in 500 Americans have now died from COVID-19. It coincides with the week’s other discouraging COVID news: that the number of people claiming religious exemptions to President Biden’s mandate is seemingly also on the rise. Take Los Angeles, where nearly a quarter of the LAPD supposedly plans to seek exemptions to the city’s mandate. According to the Los Angeles Times, almost 90% of them are religious exemptions. Or just yesterday the Washington Post ran a story about an Oklahoma pastor who is signing religious exemptions for anyone who donates to his church. Thirty thousand people have reportedly downloaded his exemption form since Monday. (“It’s beautiful,” he told the paper. “My phone and my emails have blown up.”)
RELIGION
chicagounheard.org

Critical Race Theory Bans Are White Supremacy’s Trojan Horse

This post originally appeared on Hope and Outrage from Tanesha Peeples on July 15. Y’all, are they still teaching Greek mythology in schools? Interestingly, it used to be one of my favorite subjects in grammar school. Now, in retrospect—and with an abolitionist mind—I realize it was just another subject taking up space that could’ve been used to teach real history. But, it’s also come in handy in thinking about the political strategy being used to oppress Black people. Here’s where this randomness came from.
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

Mom and Teachers Say They’re Proud of Girl Who Flipped Bird at School Anti-Mask Protesters

When 14-year-old Fiona Downey arrived at her Vermont high school last Friday, she was so exasperated by the sight of a mob of grown adults protesting against mask-wearing on campus that she had no choice but to flip the bird. The photo of the teen raising a finger at the anti-maskers from inside her school bus inevitably went viral—and now her mom and teachers have spoken about how proud they are. Meagan Downey told the Vermont alt-weekly Seven Days: “This has been particularly hard on adolescents... They’re coming of age, they’re old enough to see what’s happening, but they don’t have a lot of control. I think in that moment, my daughter did have control over what she could do with her hand, and she chose to use it.” Seven Days reported that a teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School also told Fiona they were proud of her, and Fiona said she’s enjoyed going viral. “People have offered to buy me creemees,” she said. “Someone else offered to buy me shoes. And people offered to give me scholarships—which, like, I’m fine with that. Love a scholarship.”
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Lawyer#Fatherhood#Garden Of Eden#Universe#Divinity
virginialiving.com

Daughters and Lawyers

A legal thriller in the South explores how female roles in society shift with each generation. Family Law, by Gin Phillips. Viking. 304 pp. $26.00. If Harper Lee had been possessed by Virginia Woolf’s ghost, Family Law might have been her third novel. Dealing with a principled and outspoken lawyer (Atticus Finch much) who is not only female but has a room of her own, this legal thriller explores the role of women in southern society. At a time and in a place (1980s Alabama) where female lawyers are unimaginable, Lucia Gilbert is considered an exotic species—or perhaps to some, an invasive one. When sheltered teen Rachel Morris goes with her mother, Margaret, to find a divorce lawyer, the young girl is starstruck by the contrast not only in outward confidence but in the cognitive aspects between the two women.
LAW
Ars Technica

Near-death of anti-vaccine cardinal is an “irony of life,” says Pope Francis

Pope Francis, well-known for his freewheeling conversations with journalists aboard the papal plane, yesterday called out COVID-19 vaccine resistance within church ranks as he flew home from Hungary and Slovakia. And he went straight to the top. "Even in the College of Cardinals, there are a few 'deniers' ['negazionisti'] and...
RELIGION
leaguecity.com

Kids in the Garden

Come learn and grow. Gardening is a fun and healthy activity, allowing children to develop a love for nature, nutrition, self-sufficiency, and responsibility. Weather permitting, this program will be outside. Dates: Sept. 15, Sept. 29, Oct. 13, Oct. 27, and Nov. 10 Time: 5 to 6 p.m. Ages: 6 to 11.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
lifewayresearch.com

COVID-19 Causes a Church Name Change

The pandemic forced churches across the country to make significant changes, but none were quite like the one at Stony Fork Community Church, formerly known as Outbreak Church. After enduring the impact of COVID-19 like most every other congregation, pastor Scott Carroll, along with the elders and staff of Outbreak...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
thewandererpress.com

Catholic Replies

Editor’s Note: If the following lessons, which were prepared for Confirmation students, are of value to you, put them to whatever use you can. We will continue to welcome your questions for the column as well, so please send them along, either to the postal mailing address or the email address below, and we will interrupt this series to answer them.
RELIGION
edenprairie.org

Eden Prairie City News

Minnesota Festival of Jazz on the Prairie and Rib Fest. The Minnesota Festival of Jazz on the Prairie and Eden Prairie Noon Rotary's Rib Fest take place Sunday, Sept. 26 from noon to 7 p.m. at Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre. Enjoy live music, food and beverages. Details at edenprairie.org/Calendar. Eden...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
thewandererpress.com

Love God With Your Whole Heart

Twenty-Sixth Sunday In Ordinary Time (YR B) Mark 9:38-43; 45, 47-48 In the Gospel reading today our Lord tells us that if our hand or foot causes us to sin, cut it off; if our eye causes us to sin, pluck it out. Obviously, our hand, foot, or eye cannot be the cause of our sin. We can use our hands, feet, or eyes to sin, but that means they are only an instrumental cause of our sin. In the Gospel four weeks ago, our Lord told us it is what comes from within, from the heart that defiles us. So, the desire and the intent to do evil comes from our will.
RELIGION
Only In West Virginia

These 9 Horrifying Places in West Virginia May Haunt Your Dreams

Nothing is better than the adrenaline rush of visiting old, abandoned places and hearing the history of the location. If you’re an adrenaline junkie or a fan of local history, you’ll love learning about the lore of creepy places in West Virginia. From haunted hospitals to an abandoned amusement park, these places will send a […] The post These 9 Horrifying Places in West Virginia May Haunt Your Dreams appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Design of Burley LDS temple announced

BURLEY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the planned Burley temple. The temple will be built on a 10.1-acre site at 40 S. 150 E. Information on groundbreaking dates are not yet set. The church announced the temple's location on June 23....
BURLEY, ID
thewandererpress.com

Mother Teresa And Current Events

+ + National headlines are revolving around a newly enacted law in my home state of Texas. It makes abortionists and their accomplices liable for the death of any unborn child whose heartbeat can be detected. These current events unfolded at the same time that we were preparing to observe the Feast of St. Teresa of Calcutta. Her perspective is very helpful as we try to analyze everything going on around us.
TEXAS STATE
thewandererpress.com

The Exorcistic Effect… Of The Word Of God

+ + Many often think of exorcism only in relation to driving out demons from possessed people using ancient prayers. But, truth be told, we all have afflictions, oppressions, temptations, and other negative thoughts and drives that are influenced by demons. Such influences may be direct and personal, but there...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy