Astra, the small launch company that recently went public, has signed a roughly $30 million deal for the rights to manufacture Firefly Aerospace’s Reaver rocket engines in-house, according to a document seen by The Verge and people familiar with the arrangement. The agreement is part of a growing trend of consolidation in an industry of small rockets, where companies are cutting new deals to stay competitive as private capital abounds, more players take the field, and demand for small launch services shifts.

