EUGENE, Ore. -- While University of Oregon students will be back in the classroom soon for the fall term, some students are noticing a change in their schedules. Sophomore Lea Hurrle said when she went to check her schedule, she noticed one of her classes that was supposed to be in-person is now online. She told KEZI after having all her classes online last year, she was hoping for all in-person classes this time around.

EUGENE, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO