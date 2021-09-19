Dover Public Library events for the week of Sept. 20-26

Are you a fan of cooking and are looking to get your little one started in the kitchen? Check out Dover Public Library's virtual class “Kids in the Kitchen with Misa” to learn how to get your children excited about cooking, while also teaching them valuable skills and how to make eating healthy fun! Mealtime is a great way to connect with your family and get everyone involved. Misa’s class, geared towards preschool to elementary kids, will show you some ideas on how you can incorporate your kids into meal prep time! Read below to find out more. You do not even need to be a library card holder to sign up!