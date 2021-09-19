CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Top TSX Stocks to Play Emerging Markets

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe anticipated post-pandemic economic recovery has investors wondering which top TSX stocks are good buys to get exposure to a rebound in emerging markets. Bank of Nova Scotia Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) has significant international operations in Latin America with a focus on the Pacific Alliance countries of Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Chile. These countries have a combined population that is roughly nine times larger than Canada’s, and the bank penetration rate is less than 50%, so opportunity for long-term revenue growth is significant.

3 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks To Beat Market Volatility

Volatility is back on the menu. U.S. stocks began the week deeply in the red as investors grappled with a number of risks, including a possible shift in Federal Reserve guidance this week that could hurt corporate profits. There are also concerns that Evergrande – a major Chinese property developer – could default on its hundreds of billions in debt and trigger a financial crisis beyond China.
China's Stock Markets Set New Record as Daily Trading Tops CNY1 Trillion for 45 Straight Days

(Yicai Global) Sept. 23 -- Equity trading on China's two mainland stock markets has reached a new record-long streak with more than two months of heated investing. The combined trading volume of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets surged above CNY1 trillion (USD154.8 billion) for 45 consecutive trading days today, surpassing the previous record of a 43-day streak logged in 2015.
Crypto Flipsider News – September 23rd – Crypto Market Recovers After Evergrande Predicament, Dapper Labs Now Valued at $7.6 Billion, Kava Expands DeFi With $185M Fund, The Dogecoin-Musk Relationship, and NFT Start-ups Boom

Crypto Market Recovers After Evergrande Predicament. Dapper Labs Now Valued at $7.6 Billion, Kava Expands DeFi With $185M Fund. The Dogecoin-Musk Relationship – A Painful Allure. NFT Start-ups Boom – Raises $900 Million in Funding Rounds. Crypto Market Recovers After Evergrande Predicament. Just when we thought the crypto market had...
Bankers Hurry to Reassure Market About Their Evergrande Exposure

(Bloomberg) -- European bankers have spent the past few days reassuring investors, clients and regulators about any fallout from China Evergrande Group as questions swirl about the world’s most-indebted property developer. Credit Suisse (SIX: CSGN ) Group AG, which underwrote the most Evergrande bonds among international banks in the last...
S&P 500 Rallies as Bulls Find Joy in Energy, Financials

Investing.com – The S&P 500 closed higher Thursday, as the broader market continued to make up ground on losses earlier this week, underpinned by energy and financials. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5%, or 506 points, the Nasdaq climbed 1.0%. The positive reaction in...
Asian shares, Wall Street log gains after Fed statement

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.Shares rose in Hong Kong Shanghai Australia and Taiwan but fell in South Korea and Malaysia. U.S. futures were higher. Markets were closed in Tokyo for a holiday.The U.S. central bank indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. It also said it will likely begin slowing the pace of its monthly bond purchases “soon” if the economy keeps improving. The...
4 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Consider Buying on Market Pullbacks

With rising COVID-19 cases threatening the economic recovery, many analysts expect the stock market to witness a correction in the near term. Though we don’t necessarily disagree, our view is that each market dip could be an opportunity to buy large-cap stocks América Móvil (AMX), HP (HPQ), LyondellBasell (LYB), and ASE Technology (ASX), which look undervalued at their current price levels. Let’s discuss.The stock market has been holding up despite the threat that rising COVID-19 cases could undermine the economic recovery. Nevertheless, many analysts expect the market to witness a correction of some stripe in the near term. For example, Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley recently stated his concerns about an impending market correction. Also, a survey of 550 global investors by the Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) revealed a consensus expectation of a market pullback before year’s end.
Oil Heads for Fifth Weekly Gain on Global Market Tightening

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a fifth weekly gain as the market tightens amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude. Futures in New York held above $73 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent closed at the highest level since 2018 on Thursday. Crude inventories have declined from Europe to the U.S., even as OPEC+ adds more supply, and it comes as surging natural gas prices are expected to boost demand for oil products in power generation over winter.
U.S. Stock Futures Extend Two Sessions of Gain

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded higher in early APAC deals on Friday, extending two consecutive sessions of gain amid improved risk sentiment after the Federal Reserve flagged plans to dial back pandemic-era stimulus later this year, citing a strong economic recovery, while investors proved optimistic that China Evergrande’s failure to pay its debt obligations would not pose a systemic financial risk.
Asian Stocks Down as China Evergrande Crisis Not Over Yet

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Friday morning, as concerns about the impact from China Evergrande Group's (HK:3333) financial woes still linger. China’s Shanghai Composite edged down 0.17% by 9:57 PM ET (1:57 AM GMT) while the Shenzhen Component edged down 0.20%. Although investors breathed a sigh of relief as concerns over China Evergrande’s debt woes receded somewhat, it remains unclear if and how the developer will pay the more than $300 billion of liabilities that it owes. It also remains unclear how authorities will react to any potential default.
2 High Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Explode

Chewy and GoPro have underperformed the broader tech sector this year. A jump in customer spending and the growth of the online pet retail market will be tailwinds for Chewy stock. GoPro's remarkable turnaround looks set to continue thanks to its direct-sales model and the growth of its subscription business.
Asian stock markets jittery as China woes sap confidence

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares were on edge on Friday hurt by persistent uncertainty around the fate of debt-ridden China Evergrande, even as more risk appetite drove gains for Wall Street and U.S. benchmark Treasury yields. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1% and was set...
