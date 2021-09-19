2 Top TSX Stocks to Play Emerging Markets

With rising COVID-19 cases threatening the economic recovery, many analysts expect the stock market to witness a correction in the near term. Though we don’t necessarily disagree, our view is that each market dip could be an opportunity to buy large-cap stocks América Móvil (AMX), HP (HPQ), LyondellBasell (LYB), and ASE Technology (ASX), which look undervalued at their current price levels. Let’s discuss.The stock market has been holding up despite the threat that rising COVID-19 cases could undermine the economic recovery. Nevertheless, many analysts expect the market to witness a correction of some stripe in the near term. For example, Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley recently stated his concerns about an impending market correction. Also, a survey of 550 global investors by the Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) revealed a consensus expectation of a market pullback before year’s end.

