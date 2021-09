This fast-growing trio of companies has fallen between 51% and 64% below their 52-week highs. Long-term promise strongly outweighs short-term concerns with these top stocks. For 18 months, the investing community has enjoyed a record-breaking rally. The widely followed S&P 500, which is used as a barometer of the stock market's health, has doubled in value since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020. What's more, we've not witnessed a correction of even 5% in 10 months. It's been the true "running of the bulls."

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO