BOONE — Under the primetime lights of a Thursday night, Appalachian State football had their "reckoning" over Marshall with a 31-30 win. “People ask me all the time, ‘Is this a revenge game?’ and it wasn't a revenge game. It was a reckoning game,” Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark said. “Revenge is emotional, reckoning is something you have to put to bed. We came out and put all the talk to bed and we’re the better football team tonight.”

BOONE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO