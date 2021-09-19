CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A church becomes a community’s biggest support after Maria

indianapublicmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been four years since Hurricane Maria made landfall and devastated parts of Puerto Rico, sparking the migration of thousands of people to the U.S. mainland and Florida. NewsHour Weekend’s Ivette Feliciano spoke with Father Jose Rodriguez whose church has been helping with services and vocational training and has become a cornerstone for a community hit hard by Maria.

video.indianapublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘This is an injustice’: Haitian deportees arrive back in home country

The first wave of Haitians deported from a massive encampment under a Texas bridge arrived back in their home country over the weekend, with some returning for the first time in years. The Biden administration began special expulsion flights to the Caribbean nation Sunday after nearly 15,000 migrants — the...
IMMIGRATION
outreachmagazine.com

How to Become a Community Pastor

I have a theory of pastoring successfully today. To be a kingdom building pastor you must be a community pastor. Must is a strong word—and there are few things I’m emphatic about unless they are biblical, but I do believe in order for us to reach people today we have to get outside the walls of our church buildings. This means we must do something intentional to make it happen. The community has to know—and believe—we really do care for them.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ithaca may be home to Operation Smile's biggest supporter

For some people, choosing what they wear in the morning is a tough choice. For one man in Ithaca, it's been pretty easy for the last three years. Timmy Zhu has been wearing t-shirts with a special logo for more than 1,000 days. “A lot of these shirts have a...
ITHACA, NY
The Herald

Jamestown Community Fair's parade becomes a 9/11 tribute

JAMESTOWN – Relaxing on a folding chair to watch Jamestown Community Fair’s parade on this sun-splashed Saturday, Pat Osborne’s emotions were torn. There was the uplifting parade, and the memories of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. “I remember the terrorist attacks from 20 years ago,’’ Osborne said. “But I...
JAMESTOWN, PA
Waynesboro Record-Herald

'A beacon for the community': Chambersburg's Central Presbyterian Church fixes steeple

Chambersburg's tallest building, Central Presbyterian Church in the center of town, is getting a face-lift. After a number of delays due to COVID-19, the 186-feet copper steeple is completely under renovation. The project, made possible by generous memorial donations, will cost an estimated $235,000. Rachel Kern, President of Trustees, said...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Training#Newshour Weekend
foxla.com

Founder of South Korea’s biggest church, Cho Yong-gi, dies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Rev. Cho Yong-gi, whose founding of the biggest South Korean church once stood as a symbol of the post-war growth of Christianity in the country before that achievement was tainted by corruption and scandals, died Tuesday. He was 85. Cho, an emeritus pastor at Seoul’s...
WORLD
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Community Support Needed for CNU’s Refugee Clothing Drive

Drop off donations during drive-thru event on campus tomorrow. Christopher Newport University (CNU) prides itself on being a welcoming, warm place for all. They are asking the community to help extend this inviting, accepting spirit beyond the 757 by providing immediate comfort and relief to the thousands of Afghan refugees being resettled in the Commonwealth. Virginia is the new home for more than 6,500 Afghanistan refugees. Over 2,100 are children and the numbers will grow in the coming weeks. Nearly all have come to America with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Virginia is their first stop on the long road to resettlement, and we have the opportunity to welcome them to our state and country. CNU’s Center for Community Engagement is hosting a clothing drive to benefit the refugee families who are being housed at resettlement barracks on military installations. Families will stay at these locations, most within a two-hour radius of the Peninsula, for nearly a year while awaiting relocation. The need for fall and winter clothing and shoes is tremendous and immediate. All ages/sizes/seasons of clothing and shoes are needed, including baby and children’s items. Items must be new or clean and gently worn (no unintentional holes, rips, stains or smells, please). Clothing, shoes and outerwear have been specifically requested, along with new packages of socks and underwear and sealed packages of feminine hygiene products. Donations of toys, games or puzzles will also be accepted. Please, no toy weapons (e.g., nerf guns). CNU is collecting donations from students, faculty members, and staff, and invites community members to donate during a drive-through event at the entrance gates of campus this Tuesday, September 21 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Follow the signs through the roundabout to find student volunteers ready to accept and thank you for your donation. If you are unable to attend the event, you can drop your items off at a collection bin on campus or submit an online request for staff and student volunteers to come pick up your items. Help extend the welcoming spirit of CNU and Newport News to all! Drop off donations tomorrow and be part of this important movement in our city. For additional information on local agencies supporting current refugees in Hampton Roads, visit the Commonwealth Catholic Charities website. To learn more about CNU’s campaign and to get involved in other ways, visit the Center for Community Engagement webpage.
CHARITIES
wgxa.tv

Famous Mike's 'giving board' gets outpouring of community support

MACON, Ga.-- In August, Mike Seekins issued a call for help after his effort to feed the hungry began costing him business. Weeks later, that's a thing of the past. Previously, Seekins posted a video of his restaurant without any customers. He says it was because of his giving board, an effort to feed Macon’s hungry residents.
MACON, GA
NBC News

Puerto Rico’s progress still stalled four years after Maria

The memories of surviving Hurricane Maria still haunt people in Puerto Rico, four years after the storm wreaked havoc on the U.S. territory on Sept. 20, 2017. There are reminders of the destruction, with thousands of homes, many of them still covered with blue tarps, yet to be fixed. Constant power outages remind Puerto Ricans that essential work to modernize the antiquated electric grid decimated by Maria has not yet begun. Deteriorating school buildings, roads, bridges and even health care facilities point to a slow reconstruction process that has not yet picked up its pace.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
fox34.com

Turning Point Community Church to host ‘Suicide Loss Survivor’s Candlelight’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Turning Point Community Church will host its 3rd annual Suicide Loss Survivor’s Candlelight Friday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. This event is for anyone who has been touched by suicide in any way. With suicide rates increasing, the church hopes to raise awareness about mental health issues by learning about warning signs of suicide, what to do if you or someone you know is in crisis and coping with grief after a suicide loss.
LUBBOCK, TX
Temple Daily Telegram

Church news and community fellowship

The 100th anniversary plus one year of the founding of the Church Women of the Temple Area will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Bethel IM Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple. A covered dish luncheon will be served. Spiritual Lights Gospel Singers will bring the program to the group.
The Post and Courier

Communities In Schools: How to support your child's social emotional health

Many students struggle in school because of instability at home — a reality that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Communities In Schools of South Carolina helps children navigate challenges outside the classroom that often stand in the way of success inside the classroom. The organization's focus on social...
KIDS
tillamookheadlightherald.com

The Potluck Church cancels September’s Pacific City community picnic

The Potluck Church announces the cancellation of its September community picnic at the Pacific City Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City. Church directors want to be cautious about getting people together with the virus still active, and thought it best to wait until October for the next picnic. The church...
PACIFIC CITY, OR
WCIA

Community leaders ask for community’s support to end gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–As shootings continue, community leaders say something has to be done. “It’s time for moms, girlfriends, and brothers to stop protecting shooters. If you are harming the community, if you are perpetuating this violence, then we need to hold them accountable,” said Reverend Terrance Thomas with Bethel AME Church.

Comments / 0

Community Policy