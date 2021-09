There is something particularly fun about watching an edge rusher completely dominate an NFL game. Not only because a well-executed sack looks cool as hell and can drastically shift the momentum of a drive, but because of how a flurry of them can inspire such feelings of terror and resignation in the opponent. Sometimes there’s just nothing an offense can do to keep a specific guy away from the quarterback, and that leads to a whole lot of frantic feet-shuffling and exasperated head-shaking.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO