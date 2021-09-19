New Core Tech Has Just Closed C-Round Fund-Raising valued Up To USD 35Million
Continues to enable digital transformation for manufacturing industry in China through its self-developed Cloud MES + Cloud ERP solutions. New Core Tech announced that it has just closed its C-round raise-funding valued up to USD 35M, which led by XiaoMi, Shunwei Capital and followed by Northern Light Venture Capital and Cowin Capital etc. Binjiang Tao, the CEO of New Core Tech, discloses that the fund will be largely used to partnership and channel expansion, talent acquisition etc. This is the second round of financing since this year for New Core Tech. Early in Feb this year, New Core Tech has just finished its B+ round financing led by IDG Capital and Cowin Capital.aithority.com
