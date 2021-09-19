The iPhone 13 And iPhone 13 Pro Are Now Available For Pre-Order On The Fastest 5G Network In Canada From TELUS
Experience the best-ever iPhone 13 lineup on the network that gives back. TELUS will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, on the fastest network in Canada. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17, with availability on September 24. For complete pricing and availability details.aithority.com
