Oasis Enhances Its eDiscovery Suite With Advanced AI Technology From Relativity

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

With the addition of Analytics to its Relativity 11 offering, Oasis clients now have access to eDiscovery’s most advanced text analytics and machine learning solution. Oasis, IaaS and eDiscovery solutions provider, is proud to announce a new, long-term licensing agreement with global legal and compliance technology company Relativity, adding Analytics to its Relativity 11 offering within their robust suite of text analytics solutions. With Analytics already fully integrated into RelativityOne, this addition now provides clients the option of selecting Relativity 11 or RelativityOne without limitation on the use of analytics functionality.

