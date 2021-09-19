Emmys 2021: The Full List of Winners

Fair warning: When you watch the 73rd annual Emmy Awards (Sept. 19 on CBS), prepare for some of your favorite stars to go home empty-handed—again. That’s because the show remains a tough competition for even the most established TV actors and actresses. “It’s frustrating,” says TV Guide senior critic Matt Roush. “Some people do their best work and yet just don’t get in the winner’s circle.” The reasons vary, from rotten timing (“Imagine going against Julia Louis-Dreyfus every year,” says Roush) to being on the “wrong” network—one without the clout to swing big votes—or on a traditional broadcast platform in the age of powerhouse streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.

