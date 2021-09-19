Emmys 2021: The Full List of Winners
The annual Emmy Awards celebrated the best from the world of television once again. And this year, apparently the best of television mostly came from England. The Crown was the biggest winner on the drama side of things, taking home Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actress, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Direction, and Best Writing. For comedies, Ted Lasso reigned supreme. It won Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor.710keel.com
