Stocks

Small Cap Stocks To Buy Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 46.26% in 1 Month

iknowfirst.com
 4 days ago

The Small Cap Stocks Package includes recommendations by the I Know First algorithm for small cap stocks to buy with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion:. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the long position. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the short position.

Energy Stocks To Buy Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 12.34% in 7 Days

Energy Stocks To Buy: The Energy Stocks Package is based on the I Know First algorithm and is designed for investors and analysts who need recommendations for the best performing stocks for the whole Energy Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to buy and sell:
MarketWatch

Brink's stock sinks toward 10-month low after revenue outlook cut

Shares of Brink's Co. dropped 2.5% toward a 10-month low in morning trading Thursday, putting them on track for a six-straight loss, after the secure cash logistics and management company cut its 2021 revenue outlook, citing the continued negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic overseas and labor shortages and inflationary pressures in the U.S. The company now expects 2021 revenue of $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion, down from the guidance range provided in July of $4.20 billion to $4.60 billion, and below the current FactSet consensus of $4.34 billion. The company expects third-quarter revenue of $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.12 billion, and sees fourth-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion, compared with expectations of $1.19 billion. The company said it has increased selling prices in the U.S., which it expects when fully implemented to offset wage increases. The stock has slumped 16.2% oer the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.3%.
MarketWatch

EngageSmart shares soar 42% in trading debut

Shares of EngageSmart Inc.,a Massachusetts-based customer engagement and payments software company, soared 42% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $26 a share, above its proposed price range of $23 to $25. The company sold 14.5 million shares to raise $38.8 million at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "ESMT." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Citigroup were the lead underwriters. The company going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
iknowfirst.com

High Risk Stocks Based on Predictive Analytics: Returns up to 81.85% in 7 Days

This forecast is part of the Risk-Conscious Package, as one of I Know First’s equity research solutions. We determine our aggressive stock picks by screening our algorithm daily for higher volatility stocks that present greater opportunities but are also riskier. The full Risk-Conscious Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 40 stocks divided into four main categories:
iknowfirst.com

ETF To Buy Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 197.59% in 1 Year

This ETF To Buy forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
Zacks.com

2 Strong Stocks to Buy on the Dip Amid the September Pullback

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks quickly breaks down where the market stands at the moment following Monday’s big selloff. The episode then dives into two established giants trading at attractive levels amid the pullback that investors with long-term horizons might want to buy. The S&P 500 dropped...
The Motley Fool

2 High Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Explode

Chewy and GoPro have underperformed the broader tech sector this year. A jump in customer spending and the growth of the online pet retail market will be tailwinds for Chewy stock. GoPro's remarkable turnaround looks set to continue thanks to its direct-sales model and the growth of its subscription business.
FXStreet.com

BBIG Stock News: Vinco Ventures Inc continues downward as bears remain in control

NASDAQ:BBIG dropped a further 7.01% on Tuesday as the broader markets recovered early but fell again late. Vinco Ventures’ subsidiary will distribute the first ever NFT movie soundtrack. It was another session in the red for meme stocks on Tuesday. NASDAQ:BBIG is clearly not providing a performance that many retail...
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stocks opened with gains Wednesday, as investors awaited the conclusion of a meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225 points, or 0.7%, to 34,144, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,374 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% to trade at 14,773. The Fed will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2:30 p.m. Investors will be looking for indications to the timing of the eventual tapering of the Fed's monthly asset purchases, while also paying close attention to updated forecasts on the path of interest rates.
iknowfirst.com

Top Healthcare Stocks Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 27.15% in 1 Month

This Healthcare Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best shares within the Healthcare Sector. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best healthcare stocks to buy and sell:. Top 10 HealthCare stocks for the long position. Top 10...
MarketWatch

Freshworks stock soars more than 20% on its public debut

Freshworks Inc. was cheered by investors in their public debut, as the California-based the customer experience and management services provider's stock opened 20.8% above the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that the IPO priced at $36 a share, above the expected range of between $32 and $34 a share, as the company raised $1.03 billion. The stock's first trade was at $43.50 at 12:06 p.m. Eastern for 3.6 million shares. At the price, the company was being valued at about $12.2 billion. The stock has since added to gains, and was trading up 29.2% at $46.50. The stock's strong debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF surged 1.3% in midday trading and the S&P 500 rallied 1.1%.
iknowfirst.com

Top Robinhood Stocks Based on Artificial Intelligence: Returns up to 7.02% in 7 Days

This forecast is part of the Robinhood Trades Package, one of I Know First’s algorithmic trading tools. The full investment universe includes the most traded stocks by Robinhood stock trading platform users. Based on it, I Know First AI Algorithm identifies the most promising stocks and produces forecasts that include:
iknowfirst.com

Top Cryptocurrencies Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 90.09% in 3 Months

The Bitcoin Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the Top Cryptocurrencies. It includes 10 predictions with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the predicted direction in the given time horizon for the cryptocurrencies:. Package Name: bitcoin. Forecast Length: 3 Months (6/22/21 – 9/22/21) I Know...
