4 downs: Takeaways from Week 5 of high school football in Gazette+Star area prep football

Wilton (3-0) at Durant (0-3) Last week: Wilton was victorious versus Highland 39-14; Durant lost to Northeast 42-28 Outlook: Wilton’s Aidan Walker completed 20 of 24 passes for over 200 yards and a score in Week 3. Jackson Hull has proved to have a nose for the end zone this season as he has nine total scores (eight rushing) on 50 carries and four receptions. Those touches have been turned into almost 400 all-purpose yards. The senior also has an interception for the stout Wilton defense. Mason Ormsby has also proven to be a weapon, going for 289 rushing yards gained on 62 carries. Durant hasn’t found the win column, but will try to take down the area’s only remaining undefeated team behind Nolan DeLong, who has six touchdowns. The junior running back has 538 of the Wildcats’ 589 rushing yards. Durant has tried two quarterbacks to this point in Tysen McKinley and Charlie Huesmann. Though the pair has completed almost 60% of their passes (23 of 39), Durant has thrown six interceptions to two touchdowns, both of which have gone to Ethan Gast.

LOUISA COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO