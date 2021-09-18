Four area vacationers finish their trailblazing journey with Atlantic splashdown
Four area vacationers safely ended their trailblazing journey to orbit on Sunday with a splashdown within the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean simply earlier than sundown, not removed from the place their chartered flight started three days earlier. The all-amateur crew was the primary to circle the world and not using a skilled astronaut.www.tidewaternews.com
