CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, VA

Four area vacationers finish their trailblazing journey with Atlantic splashdown

By tidewateradmin
Tidewater News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour area vacationers safely ended their trailblazing journey to orbit on Sunday with a splashdown within the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean simply earlier than sundown, not removed from the place their chartered flight started three days earlier. The all-amateur crew was the primary to circle the world and not using a skilled astronaut.

www.tidewaternews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Business
City
Atlantic, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Pilot, VA
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Bono
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Mel Brooks
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy