Sandrone 2015 Vite Talin (Barolo)

 5 days ago

Camphor, pressed rose, red berries, dried botanical herbs and a whiff of fruitcake are just some of the aromas you'll find on this drop-dead gorgeous wine. Full-bodied and focused, the compelling palate shows mesmerizing tension, structure and finesse, delivering ripe Marasca cherry, raspberry compote, cinnamon and licorice before a tobacco finish. Noble tannins and fresh acidity provide ample support and balance. Drink 2023–2045. Kerin O’Keefe.

winemag.com

Paul Vattan 2020 Pente de Maimbray (Sancerre)

This rich wine is full of concentrated citrus and ripe apple flavors. The wine is textured and mineral, with powerful acidity, white-currant fruits and a dense texture. The wine will be ready from early 2022. Roger Voss. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Pente de Maimbray. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Paul Vattan.
Julien Cécillon 2018 Babylone (Saint-Joseph)

A flurry of nettle and wild mint lend an herbaceous kick to lip staining blackberry and cassis in this full-bodied but pertly balanced Syrah. Brisk in acidity and edged by very fine, silky tannins, it's an easy drinking, fresh-fruited red that's zesty in youth but should hold well through 2026. Anna Lee C. Iijima.
Carol Shelton 2019 Wild Thing Viognier (Placer County)

Bold butterscotch, bright peach and apricot flavors blend well in this very ripe and full-bodied wine that was aged on its lees for 8 months in neutral barrels. Its vivid gold color is consistent with the indulgent fruit flavors and a mature, almost nutty finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price.
Villa Maria 2019 Reserve Pinot Noir (Marlborough)

This is a polished, appealing Pinot that opens with lifted aromas of licorice, savory herbs and violets amidst plump plum and berry fruit. The medium-bodied palate threaded gently with savory tannins. This should gain complexity with a few more years in bottle. Drink through 2029. Christina Pickard. rating. 90. Price.
La Spinona 2016 Bergera (Barolo)

Underbrush, violet and new leather aromas come to the forefront on this fragrant red. The bright, linear, elegantly structured palate offers pomegranate, cranberry and star anise framed in taut, fine-grained tannins. It has an almost salty finish. Drink 2026–2036. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 94. Price. Designation. Bergera. Variety. Nebbiolo. Winery. La...
Bel Colle 2017 Simposio (Barolo)

Cedar and eucalyptus aromas mingle with a whiff of woodland berries. The linear, full-bodied palate features ripe cherry, star anise and rusted steel alongside firm tannins. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Simposio. Variety. Nebbiolo. Winery. Bel Colle. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category.
Domaine Della 2019 4 Amours Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

This special bottling is grippy, complex and intense, exhibiting tense acidity that helps to tame the wild raspberry and cassis flavors. The tannins are seamless yet firm, as well as sizable, while the oak brings accents of baking spice, cola and dried herb. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. Designation. 4...
Sierra Vista 2018 Red Rock Ridge Syrah (El Dorado)

This concentrated, well-balanced and moderately tannic wine is tempting to drink now for its focused black cherry and raspberry flavors, but will only get better with more time in the bottle. Best from 2024. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Red Rock Ridge. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Chappellet 2019 El Novillero Chardonnay (Carneros)

From a Sangiacomo-farmed site, this cool-climate white is perfumed in spice and apple blossom, with seasonings of nutmeg, tea and clove. Smoothly textured, it shows sophistication and elegant style, with a bright length of acidity and plush finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. Designation. El Novillero. Variety. Chardonnay. Winery. Chappellet.
Toad Hollow 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (Lodi)

This plush, ripe and full-bodied wine packs in flavors of blackberry, black plum and a dash of black pepper, surrounding them with soft tannins for an easy-drinking texture. It is a crowd-pleasing red at an affordable price. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Cabernet Sauvignon. Winery. Toad Hollow. Print a...
Larkmead 2018 Solari Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

This Cabernet Sauvignon is crunchy, textured and elegant. The palate is driven by grippy tannins, with lifted elements of herbs, crushed rock and violet lingering over ripe flavors of dark cherry and currant. Enjoy from 2028–2038. Virginie Boone. rating. 97. Price. Designation. Solari. Variety. Cabernet Sauvignon. Winery. Larkmead. Print a...
Russiz Superiore 2020 Sauvignon (Collio)

Delicate but enticing aromas of elderflower, citrus and baking spice shape the nose. Boasting exceptional class and an understated elegance, the polished palate delivers ripe white peach, grapefruit, fennel and a dollop of vanilla before an almost salty finish. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 94. Price. Appellation. Collio, Northeastern Italy, Italy. Winery.
Malibu Rocky Oaks 2018 Block One Cabernet Sauvignon (Malibu Coast)

This mountains region is still finding its soul, but this wine shows a good direction. There's a smoky, mezcal-like aroma to the nose, giving intriguing depth to the roasted cherry core. That smoke carries into the palate, where baked strawberry and light herb flavors align. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price.
Aloria 2016 Forté Estate Bourbon Barrel Aged Syrah (Calaveras County)

Quite sweet and relatively soft, this broad-textured wine is mouthfilling and luscious. It's stuffed full of blackberry jam and black cherry syrup flavors that linger on the jammy finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Forté Estate Bourbon Barrel Aged. Variety. Syrah. Winery. Aloria. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Top 100 Best Buys of 2021

From sommeliers to wine newbies, aficionados, snobs and even that one family member that says they “only drink Pinot Grigio,” one thing unites us: We all love a deal. Discovering a tasty bottle of wine that delivers immense bang for its measly price is nothing short of transcendent. Yet, with so many options on the market, how do you know which bottles fall within that sweet spot?
Bouchaine 2018 Hyde Vineyard Syrah (Carneros)

From the great site known so well for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, this Syrah is littered with white pepper, violet and bright, persistent acidity that boosts its brooding qualities of game and leather. Meaty and fragrant, robust layers of blueberry, currant and iron fill the picture. Virginie Boone. rating. 94.
Axr 2018 Ganzin Chardonnay (Napa Valley)

Stone fruit aromas lead to a flinty, floral and high-toned palate of balanced richness and rounded edges in this vineyard-designate. Wooded notes of oak are met by a lightness of baking spice and citrus, forming a cohesive, seamless whole with a lengthy finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Ganzin.
Saint Clair 2019 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)

The extra year in bottle once again leaves this reviewer wondering why Marlborough Sauvignons are released so early, when the wines show so much better with some time to settle. This bottling has lovely citrus and passionfruit concentration, a herbal streak, and some intriguing secondary notes starting to appear, like ginger and toffee. The palate is textural yet fresh with everything the nose suggest, flavor-wise. Try with a cheese board or a buttery seafood dish. Christina Pickard.
Novelty Hill 2020 Stillwater Creek Vineyard Chardonnay (Royal Slope)

Though the fruit sourcing is the same, this is the first vintage of this wine to bear the Royal Slope label. With winemaker Mike Januik, a Chardonnay savant, the aromas are completely enchanting with notes of spice, yellow apple and Bosc pear. The palate shows a lot of sophistication and reserve. Toasty notes linger on the finish. It's chock-full of class. Sean P. Sullivan.
Handley 2017 Kazmet Vineyard Syrah (Redwood Valley)

Excellent concentration, great balance and a firm, appetizing texture make a glass of this full-bodied Mendocino wine hard to put down. Red and black fruit flavors are accented by subtle mint and cedar notes for an enticing complexity. Best through 2028. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Kazmet Vineyard. Variety.
