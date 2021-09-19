Sandrone 2015 Vite Talin (Barolo)
Camphor, pressed rose, red berries, dried botanical herbs and a whiff of fruitcake are just some of the aromas you'll find on this drop-dead gorgeous wine. Full-bodied and focused, the compelling palate shows mesmerizing tension, structure and finesse, delivering ripe Marasca cherry, raspberry compote, cinnamon and licorice before a tobacco finish. Noble tannins and fresh acidity provide ample support and balance. Drink 2023–2045. Kerin O’Keefe.www.winemag.com
