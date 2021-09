The Dallas Cowboys’ Wednesday practice saw starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence go down with a broken foot. He is now out indefinitely. This is devastating news for the Cowboys who will be without their best pass rusher and likely their best overall defensive player. The Dallas Cowboys defense was already questionable, but without DeMarcus Lawrence, they will surely be worse on gameday. Early reports seem to indicate the earliest possible return for the defensive end would be six to eight weeks.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO