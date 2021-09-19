The missing variable
The United States spends more on health care than comparable nations, with a spending gap that has markedly increased over the past 40 years.1 However, this additional spending has not translated into better health outcomes for Americans, with the United States lagging behind similar nations.2 Although health policy experts and economists have written volumes analyzing the deficit between US spending and health quality measures, 1 variable is always missing: the replacement of physicians by nonphysician practitioners.www.optometrytimes.com
