ROBERT HENDERSON ROGERS passed away on the afternoon of August 26, 2021. Mr. Rogers was 89 years old, and he passed peacefully with his family at his side. Mr. Rogers was born on September 12, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Celestine M. and Rolla F. Rogers. His mother was a schoolteacher and his father was a Riverboat Captain, going back to the days of steam-powered paddlewheel boats. While Robert was a boy, the family moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where he spent most of his life.