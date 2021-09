A Sodus couple faces endangering the welfare of a child charges after their child called 9-1-1 to report his parents wouldn’t wake up. Police say they found 32-year old Phillip Bean and 28-year old Samantha Capron unresponsive after they allegedly overdosed. There were no other adults in the home to take care of the child. Police say they also found drug paraphernalia in the home that was within reach for the child.

