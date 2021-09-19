CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTT Indycar Series Returns in 2022 With Xpel 375 for 26th Season at Texas Motor Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to Texas Motor Speedway for its 26th season of high-speed open-wheel racing, with the XPEL 375 moving from its traditional June date to the historically cooler date of March 20, 2022. Further details for the event will be made available in the coming weeks. “The...

ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

