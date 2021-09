Most Americans in a new poll disapprove of Texas' abortion law ahead of the first lawsuits filed to challenge it. A Monmouth University poll released Monday found majorities of respondents disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to allow the law to take effect and with key provisions of the law. The law, called Senate Bill 8, bans abortions after as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO