John Cena Looks Back On The Lesson From JBL At WWE WrestleMania 21

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking at Q&A session at the Florida Supercon, John Cena spoke about the lesson he learned from JBL when they wrestled at WWE WrestleMania 21. “Every chance for a connection or every opportunity to have [an] experience in life, you can learn from something and I remember this: John [Layfield’s] entrance that day, he had a limo and it was like raining money and he had all this pomp and circumstance and I remember being backstage with John, our producer and myself and I think that Vince [McMahon] was there as well.

