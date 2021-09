The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Seahawks went 12-4 last season and won the NFC West, but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Rams. The Colts finished with an 11-5 record and lost in the first round of the AFC playoffs to the Bills.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO