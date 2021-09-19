Graduate hotels open in Cambridge and Oxford

Archer Hotel is expanding with the debut of ARCHER® Hotel Tysons on September 14, 2021. This luxury, new-build hotel in Fairfax County in the new Scotts Run South development marks the seventh property in Archer's collection and its fourth on the East Coast. At the foot of the McLean Silver Line Metro Station and just 9 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., guests who check in to Archer Hotel Tysons, whether for business, leisure or celebrations, will find refined design, and artful spaces around every corner. The 178-room boutique hotel will follow in the award-winning footsteps of its sister properties, laden with thoughtful touches, anticipatory service and local discoveries, that continuously land them in the coveted top spots on trusted review sites. The common theme is the team's dedication to sincere service that is often mentioned in tandem with compliments on Archer's attention to details big and small.

