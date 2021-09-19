CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graduate hotels open in Cambridge and Oxford

businesstraveller.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraduate Hotels has opened hotels in Cambridge and Oxford. The two hotels – the Graduate Cambridge and The Randolph Hotel by Graduate Hotels – have opened for overnight stays, with the bars and restaurants opening in coming weeks. The 148-room Graduate Cambridge is the former Doubletree by Hilton Cambridge which...

www.businesstraveller.com

