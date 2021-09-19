CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedge Islands, Little Bay, Marsh Elder & Spizzle Creek Trails, Class 1

outdoors.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Pine Creek Rail Trail (PA) Three-Night Bike-packing Trip

LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Maine Island Trail Sampler Paddle - Knubble Bay Camp/Beal Island

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. What better way to get back to paddling than with a group! Open to paddlers with some sea kayaking and self-rescue experience. Bring your sea kayak (or rent), camping gear, and food for socially distanced camping on Knubble Bay grounds. Paddle with a group to a sampler of islands we can get out on and explore. Learn more about the eight or more islands on the Maine Island Trail midcoast that are possible destinations determined by conditions, abilities, and our ambition. Friendly AMC leaders familiar with the area will lead paddlers. Come for 1 day or both. Leader will contact each participant in advance of trip. Limited to 10 participants plus leaders Program begins at 3 pm Friday, Sept 17 and ends at 3 pm Sun, Sept 19 (optional camping Fri and Sat evenings). Or come just for the day Saturday and/or Sunday. All meals are on your own. Eat out nearby or bring your own food. Appropriate kayaks for ocean (min. 14 ft, spray deck) and PFD required to participate. Kayaks and PFD's are available to rent from a local outfitter who can deliver directly to Knubble Bay Camp: call 207-404-1100 or visit https://www.seaspraykayaking.com/rent/ Please contact Gail Fensom, REGISTRAR to sign up: gailrond@comcast.net.
MAINE STATE
uncoveringpa.com

Biking the Little Toby Creek Trail to an Amazing Swinging Bridge

While I enjoy riding my bicycle along Pennsylvania’s many great rail trails, I’m always especially on the lookout for rail trails that offer great spots to check out along the way. One destination is the swinging bridge along the Little Toby Creek Rail Trail in the Pennsylvania Wilds. Officially known...
ELK COUNTY, PA
Only In Virginia

The Marsh Ridge Trail In Virginia Takes You From The Bay To The Beach And Back

Virginia is home to an impressive array of landscapes, and today’s adventure will take you to some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. False Cape State Park isn’t necessarily easy to get to, but it will prove to be worth your effort. In fact, it’s possible to hike from the bay to the […] The post The Marsh Ridge Trail In Virginia Takes You From The Bay To The Beach And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
outdoors.org

Tyler State Park - Wooded and Paved Trails - 6 - 8 miles

LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Fall Seashore Walk

MANASQUAN, NJ
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Sam hit Florida? Here’s the latest forecast

Hurricane Sam’s forecast track is still too distant to know if it will impact Florida. But the storm is moving west toward the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to strengthen and reach major hurricane status — Category 3 or higher — over the weekend. The projected path only spans into Wednesday morning, so residents should continue to monitor its progress over the next several days. Here’s the ...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

Roads Flood as Storms Slowly Sweep Through Region

Much of the Philadelphia region was under a First Alert Thursday as slow-moving storms slammed the region. The storms led to flash flooding in parts of Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Once the front passes, expect comfortable weather this weekend. Flooded roads and even some water rescues were reported throughout the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
959theriver.com

Waves Crashing Into Lake Shore Drive Trail Could Be Dangerous

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard statement for portions of North Central Illinois and Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana. There is a risk for Lakeshore flooding and very dangerous waves are expected along the lake through tonight. In addition, winds may gust as high as 45 mph near the lake this afternoon and tonight.
CHICAGO, IL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Up to 16-foot waves forecast near Chicago

Cooler weather is landing right on cue for the first day of Autumn. But first, the system delivering the cooler temps will soak the eastern third of the country, bring strong winds and 10 to 18-foot waves on some of the Great Lakes. A strong storm system is forecast to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

PHOTOS: Truck Seriously Damaged After Colorado Bear Gets Stuck Inside

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear found an opportunity by getting inside a truck in South Park in Park County on Tuesday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shared images of the stuck bear and the extensive damage it left behind. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officers say drivers should not leave their vehicle doors unlocked, nor should they leave anything with a scent inside. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) “Bears are very intelligent animals and can open car doors as easily as a human can. However, they often get trapped inside after the door closes behind them,” CPW stated on social media. A bear got into a truck in #SouthPark on Tuesday & caused extensive damage. Follow a couple of simple steps to prevent bears from getting into cars. 1⃣ remove anything with a scent from your vehicle. 2⃣ make sure to always keep your car doors locked.https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/pQLveVXqr6 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 21, 2021 An officer later opened the door to let the bear out, which then ran away. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, during late summer and early fall, bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

Severe Thunderstorms Possible In Central, Eastern Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – The East Coast is currently in an atmospheric “squeeze play.” A large area of high pressure is anchored off the coast just south of Nova Scotia and it is serving as a roadblock for weather trying to move west to east. The main frontal boundary that we have been watching (and waiting) on has been moving at a snail’s pace the last few days, literally taking days to move through the Upper Midwest and now Mid Atlantic. Typically, when we see a cold front in those areas it is a matter of hours until we are affected in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Post Register

Forest Service finishing up summer trail work in Island Park

National Forest officials are finishing up work to rehabilitate some areas and trails in the Ashton-Island Park Ranger Districts and have more plans for next year and beyond to catch up with the heavy recreational use the area receives. One of this summer’s efforts was the Ashton/Island Park Habitat Improvement...
ISLAND PARK, ID
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Another Tropical Depression Expected To Form Today

Area East Of Florida Remains Extremely Active. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The 18th named storm of the season is likely to form today or tomorrow east of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. What will start as a tropical depression may grow […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Another Tropical Depression Expected To Form Today appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR HURRICANE: Forecasters Expect Fast Strengthening For Storm East Of Florida

National Hurricane Center Says Tropical Depression Will Become “Major” Hurricane, Continues Trek Towards Florida, East Coast. UPDATE: 11 AM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD. SAM FORMS. LATEST HERE. FORECAST BELOW IS DATED. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says it expects Tropical Depression […] The article MAJOR HURRICANE: Forecasters Expect Fast Strengthening For Storm East Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE

