Tully River

Registration is required for this activity. Join us as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the AMC NH Chapter! This is one in a series of hikes to commemorate some of the hikes that were being offered 100 years ago by the NH Chapter. This hike will attempt to summit one of the signature 4k footers in NH, Mt Moosilauke. The views from the top of Mt Moosilauke are fantastic in all directions with clear weather. 34 of the NH 4k footers are potentially visible from its summit. We will attempt this hike from the Lost River area via the Beaver Brook Trail. This trail is an extremely steep trail with exposure, wooden steps, and ladders. It also runs by multiple waterfalls and cascades, making it one of the most scenic trails to hike. The trailhead is located on the Lost River Rd (Rt 112). The total distance will be just under ~8 miles and the ascent will be ~3,100 feet. This route is also part of the Appalachian Trail. The pace of this hike will be moderate and will be set by the slowest hiker. We will start and finish as a group. Experience hiking similar terrain, scrambles, and the above total mileage and elevation gain is also a prerequisite! This trail is not for the faint of heart and has very steep sections and exposure on open rock faces. You should be confident in your abilities to handle tricky trail segments. In addition, all participants must abide by COVID-19 precautions. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local state guidelines. Registration is required. To register, click on Register Now, and enter the required information. Once the request for registration is received, a hike leader will be in touch with regards to next steps. Only hikers whose registration is updated to "Confirmed" may participate in the hike. This trail will not be hiked if it is wet or if there is a chance of rain. There will be an inclement weather date of Sunday, September 19th.

