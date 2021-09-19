CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tully River

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Explore a scenic, undeveloped valley, stair stepping up beaver dams along the meandering Tully River. It's a vivid illustration of a Beaver transformed habitat, having water in even the driest months. Enjoy the Cardinal Flower, Joe Pye Weed, Swamp Rose, Turtle Flower, Turtles & Birds. For those without access to boats a few kayaks and a canoe are available for rent at a nominal charge by contacting the equipment coordinator well in advance at AMCPaddle@gmail.com.

CT River Swallow Paddle

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us to view the world renowned display of the swallow murmuration on the Connecticut River. We will meet in the afternoon to paddle to the prime viewing location, have dinner in our boats on the water while waiting for the show to begin at sunset, then return in the dark. Approx. 5 miles, 4 hours. Participants must have their own equipment. Wearing PFD is mandatory, as well as white lights after dark. Bring food, water, sunscreen, bug spray, safety gear. Registration required with leader by Friday, Sept. 10, 9 PM. to receive details of time and place. Limit 10 boats, Leave No Trace principles. Trip may be modified due to conditions.
Assabet River Litter Pickup Paddle

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). As part of the OARS 35th annual river cleanup we'll be paddling the Assabet River from Northboro to Hudson MA, picking up trash on land and in the water. Participants will need to maneuver around obstacles and may occasionally have to get out and drag their boats. For those without boats a few kayaks and canoes are available for loan at a nominal charge, with notification of the leader well in advance.
Meet the river, become the river...

BRATTLEBORO - Come be a part of an Ask the River project convergence celebration, Saturday, September 25, at 3 pm, at the Depot Street Greenspace, 23 Depot Street, between the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center and the Connecticut River. Since 2019, the Ask the River project has traveled throughout Vermont,...
3 Free Akron Area Landmarks You Need To Visit

The weather is getting warmer and the snow and cold weather is finally gone. It's time to do something outdoors! Who says you have to spend a penny to have fun in Akron? The truth is you can have a blast outside for absolutely nothing. That's right: nada. So in this post I'm going to share with you three activities you'll enjoy and you don't even need to bring your wallet.
Concord River Paddle

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Forty Plus on a 4 hour relaxed paddle on the Concord River in Concord Mass. As we paddle the river we will stop at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge to have a snack and stretch. We can also stop at Minute Man National Park and walk the famous Old North Bridge. Recreational kayaks, sea kayaks and canoes are welcome. All paddlers are required to wear a PFD and have prior paddling experience. Registration is required.
Niagara River

The Niagara River flows north from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario, and runs through both Canada and the United States, along the national border between New York state and the province of Ontario. The river is most famous for its waterfall - the Niagara Falls - which is unofficially considered to be a natural wonder of the world.
Of flies, fish and fire on the rivers

Veteran television newswoman Sydnie Kohara, now a Sonoma Valley resident, sent me a brief fishing report last week from the North Platte River west of Casper, Wyoming. “It was hopper season – lots of topwater action on some beautiful stretches of the river,” Sydnie said. She stayed at the North Platte Lodge, praising not only the accommodations and the food but also the quality of the fishing guides. She said they “knew all the nooks and crannies where the big ones live.”
Ragtag summertime bunch by the river

A group of local friends this week gathered in Kittanning Borough to see off summer beneath the Kittanning Citizens Bridge along the Allegheny River, including (from left) Dominic Wilson, Hunter Weaver, Maria Burke, Jace Hooten, Morgan Campbell, Olivia Hooten and Liv Brochetti. National Weather Service (NWS) Pittsburgh today forecasts mostly sunny skies, with a high near 85. Tonight, a slight […]
Potomac River

The Potomac River is a river in the Mid-Atlantic United States and the southern tributary of the Chesapeake Bay. The 652 kilometer-long river originates on the Allegheny Mountain in West Virginia and drains approximately 38,000 square kilometers. Along the way, several tributaries join the Potomac, including Monocacy, Shenandoah, and Anacostia. Nearly 60% of the river’s watershed is forest, making it one of the country’s most forested rivers. The river is known for several things, including its beauty and historical significance. Mount Vernon, George Washington’s home, is located on its bank. In 1998, President Bill Clinton declared the Potomac an American Heritage.
Treasures of River Erriff

The objective of Treasures of River Erriff is to find three pieces of Lugh's legendary armor somewhere along the River Erriff. They are reported to be in certain military locations. While raiding the River Erriff in search of Lugh's armor, you may be able to complete some of the quest objectives for The Spear of Lugh. Check out its page for more details.
River Sweep This Weekend

On Saturday September 18th at 8am at the Lugoff Public Access below the Wateree Dam will be a river sweep event. This is part of the largest one day litter cleanup of South Carolina Waterways organized by the SC Grant Consortium and SCDNR. All you need to do to participate is just show up in appropriate shoes and clothing, bags and gloves will be provided. For more info or questions, contact Addie Miller at 843-901-3799 or email addison.miller@woodplc.com.
Mt Moosilauke hike AMC NH Chapter 100th Anniversary Hike to Mt Moosilauke

Registration is required for this activity. Join us as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the AMC NH Chapter! This is one in a series of hikes to commemorate some of the hikes that were being offered 100 years ago by the NH Chapter. This hike will attempt to summit one of the signature 4k footers in NH, Mt Moosilauke. The views from the top of Mt Moosilauke are fantastic in all directions with clear weather. 34 of the NH 4k footers are potentially visible from its summit. We will attempt this hike from the Lost River area via the Beaver Brook Trail. This trail is an extremely steep trail with exposure, wooden steps, and ladders. It also runs by multiple waterfalls and cascades, making it one of the most scenic trails to hike. The trailhead is located on the Lost River Rd (Rt 112). The total distance will be just under ~8 miles and the ascent will be ~3,100 feet. This route is also part of the Appalachian Trail. The pace of this hike will be moderate and will be set by the slowest hiker. We will start and finish as a group. Experience hiking similar terrain, scrambles, and the above total mileage and elevation gain is also a prerequisite! This trail is not for the faint of heart and has very steep sections and exposure on open rock faces. You should be confident in your abilities to handle tricky trail segments. In addition, all participants must abide by COVID-19 precautions. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local state guidelines. Registration is required. To register, click on Register Now, and enter the required information. Once the request for registration is received, a hike leader will be in touch with regards to next steps. Only hikers whose registration is updated to "Confirmed" may participate in the hike. This trail will not be hiked if it is wet or if there is a chance of rain. There will be an inclement weather date of Sunday, September 19th.
Hiking North and South Twin

Registration is required for this activity. Join us to hike the North and South Twins. These peaks are ranked 9th and 13th highest of the NH 48. This will be a difficult hike of over 10 miles with more than 3,700 feet of elevation gain. We will be above tree line for a while as the summit of South Twin is fully exposed. On a clear day the views are incredible but be prepared because strong winds and inclement weather are not uncommon there. We will hike at a moderate to fast pace. Participants will have recent comparable hiking experience. Please update your REGI profile and see the event question therein. Participants should also be comfortable crossing a river. Water levels are usually low this time of year but significant rain fall in the days leading up to the trip could impact the crossing. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Sedge Islands, Little Bay, Marsh Elder & Spizzle Creek Trails, Class 1

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
