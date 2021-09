The Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a second public hearing to take comment on the revised draft of the new land development code sometime in October. The land development code governs all future land use proposals in the county (not within the cities) according to the county’s comprehensive plan. A steering committee composed of a county commissioner, two former P&Z commissioners, and planning staff worked for almost two years with consulting firm Logan Simpson to replace the existing code, which is decades old. The process stalled last year due to Covid but was restarted in November.

TETON COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO