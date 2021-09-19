A Bipartisan Approach to Climate Change

U.S. Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) today led a Colorado River trip focused on solutions to building climate resilience in the West. From Hittle Bottom to the Rocky Rapid campground outside of Moab, Utah, the senators floated the river with Colorado and Utah leaders from water, agriculture, business, and environmental communities and local government and discussed a bipartisan approach to address drought, wildfire, mudslides in the West. Photos and video of the trip are available for download here.