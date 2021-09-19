CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Worcester County

maryland.gov
 5 days ago

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Worcester County. Shortly after 4:30 pm. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to the intersection of westbound US Route 50 and MD Route 610 in Worcester County for a crash involving two motorcycles. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Harley Davidson, driven by Brian P. Riley, 47, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, crashed into a 2002 Harley Davidson, which had a male driver with a female passenger. The passenger on Riley’s motorcycle, Lorrie J. Buoymaster, 49, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of her injuries. She died Sunday at Shock Trauma.

news.maryland.gov

