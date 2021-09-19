CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How Technology Is Reshaping Democracy & Our Lives: A Stanford Course with Sal Khan, Thomas Friedman, Kara Swisher, Sasha Baron Cohen, Reid Hoffman & More

openculture.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall, Stanford Continuing Studies presents 150+ courses in the Liberal Arts & Sciences, Creative Writing, and Professional Development, including the new and timely course “Which Side of History? How Technology Is Reshaping Democracy and Our Lives.” Led by James Steyer (CEO, Common Sense Media), the course includes an extensive line-up of guest speakers and thought leaders. Hear from Hillary Clinton, Kara Swisher, Sal Khan, Sasha Baron Cohen, Laurie Santos, Reid Hoffman, Ellen Pao, Thomas Friedman, Jonathan Zittrain, Cory Booker, Nicholas Kristof and more. Together they will explore key questions: How do we protect the privacy of consumers and stop data abuses? How will we ensure the mental health and well-being of our society as we emerge from the pandemic? How can we hold tech platforms accountable for safeguarding basic democratic norms?

www.openculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Dramatic Messages Revealed During Elizabeth Holmes' Trial

Dramatic text messages were front and center Wednesday on another day of the Elizabeth Holmes trial. Revealing these text messages was part of the prosecution's efforts to show that Holmes knew what was going on at Theranos even as things were falling apart. About 12,000 text messages sent between Holmes...
LAW
TechCrunch

Reid Hoffman is returning to Disrupt

His storied past makes him chock-full of interesting anecdotes and lessons, which is why we’re excited to have him back on the TechCrunch Disrupt stage happening next week from September 21-23. I’ll sit down with him to learn about his perspective on some of the biggest tensions that entrepreneurs face today. Hoffman’s advice is often fueled by his raw conversations with top tech CEOs and founders, so we’ll broaden access to his speed-dial list to understand how even his own perceptions on blitzscaling, growth and entrepreneurship are changing amid the pandemic. As I explained in my review of his new book, his words read like a well-networked mentor giving you a pep talk — so even if you’re not building a startup, there will be useful lessons to learn just by listening.
ECONOMY
SFGate

Journalist Kara Swisher Selling Luxurious DC Townhome for $1.9M

The tech journalist Kara Swisher is parting with her luxury Washington, DC, townhome. The New York Times opinion columnist purchased the property in February 2020 for $1.77 million, but is now ready to pivot away from the four-bedroom abode. It recently went up for sale with a price tag of $1.9 million.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Pao
Person
Reid Hoffman
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Nicholas Kristof
Person
Kara Swisher
Person
Thomas Friedman
Person
Sal Khan
Literary Hub

Alec Ross on How Companies Govern Our Lives

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Alec Ross, author of The Raging 2020s: Companies, Countries, People—and the Fight...
ECONOMY
Houston Chronicle

Journalist Kara Swisher Selling Luxurious DC Townhome for $1.9M

The tech journalist Kara Swisher is parting with her luxury Washington, DC, townhome. The New York Times opinion columnist purchased the property in February 2020 for $1.77 million, but is now ready to pivot away from the four-bedroom abode. It recently went up for sale with a price tag of $1.9 million.
HOUSTON, TX
realtor.com

Journalist Kara Swisher Selling Luxurious DC Townhome for $1.9M

The New York Times opinion columnist purchased the property in February 2020 for $1.77 million, but is now ready to pivot away from the four-bedroom abode. It recently went up for sale with a price tag of $1.9 million. After a week on the market, the home, “brimming with curb...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy