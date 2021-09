Bad luck would be better than the luck the Baltimore Ravens have had in 2021. Injuries have been the main issue, as 13 Baltimore players have been placed on injured reserve. And now the team is dealing with yet another injury, as the Ravens are preparing to be without All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs and possibly longer than that, as reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO