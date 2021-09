“I don’t always want to be the best in the gym,” WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua has told Sky Sports. “Every time I spar, I spar like I’m performing. I have had tough spars. I am doubting myself.” These are not the sort of things you hear from a towering, impressive, dominant fighter with a single avenged loss on his resume. Joshua, however, would clearly rather work out his doubts in the gym than he would during a high profile fight, which is exactly what he’s about to have this Saturday in Britain when he faces former cruiserweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk for all his belts.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO