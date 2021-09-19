NJ Eye and Ear provides most advanced, cost-effective care to its patients

NJ Eye and Ear is proud to celebrate 25 years in business serving the northern New Jersey area under the leadership of Daniel Stegman, MD. NJ Eye and Ear is a progressive, learning-oriented medical practice specializing in treating all manners of ENT, vision and hearing problems. The practice’s goal is to provide the most advanced and cost-effective care to its patients. To that end, NJ Eye and Ear has built a team of the top award-winning physicians and surgeons, encompassing all sub-specialties of ophthalmology, otolaryngology and audiology. NJ Eye and Ear provides eye examinations, allergy testing, ENT problems, and hearing exams. It also offers laser-vision correction, treatment of retinal diseases, clogged tear ducts, cataract, and facial cosmetic surgery to name a few.