Cobb Named as one of Metro Atlanta's "Healthiest Employers"
Congratulations to Keith Mazonkey and our CobbWell folks as the county came in #8 for large employers in Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “Healthiest Employers” list!. Atlanta Business Chronicle partners with Indianapolis-based Healthiest Employers Wellness Recognition Program powered by Springbuk, a privately held technology firm that uses an online assessment of more than 60 scored questions to measure wellness programming in leadership commitment; foundational components; strategic planning; communication and marketing; programming and interventions; and reporting and analytics.www.cobbcounty.org
