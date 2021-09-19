CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abington, MA

After 20 years, Jeff Coombs road race reaches the finish line

Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABINGTON – A 20-year tradition that started in the wake of 9/11 came to an end Sunday, as the last walker crossed the finish line at the Jeff Coombs Memorial Road Race. The first road race took place in 2002 and has drawn as many as 1,400 people each year. It raises about $50,000 annually to benefit the Jeff Coombs Memorial Foundation, named for the Abington father who was killed on 9/11. He was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11.

www.enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendation for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine after advisers on Thursday recommended it. She endorsed...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abington, MA
Sports
City
Rockland, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Brockton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Abington, MA
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Family Day#Sense Of Community#9 11 Memorial#Organizer Christie Coombs#The Colonial Road Runners
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy