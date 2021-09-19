Soccer-Mourinho suffers first defeat as Roma boss at Verona

Going into Roma’s match against Verona, things were looking superb for the José Mourinho Era of I Lupi. The Giallorossi had won every match in all competitions to start the season, and going up against a winless Verona could’ve been an easy way to continue that 100% start to the season. Unfortunately, the firing of Eusebio Di Francesco combined with poor weather, poor refereeing, and a mid-table side reverting to the mean (that’s referring to Hellas, not Roma, for you more snarky folks out there) all meant that the Giallorossi lost their first real match of the season. It was a largely disappointing affair outside of the continued star play of Lorenzo Pellegrini, and it made it shockingly easy to forget Roma’s dominant 5-1 win over CSKA Sofia a few days prior.

