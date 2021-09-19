CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Mourinho suffers first defeat as Roma boss at Verona

Cover picture for the articleVERONA, Italy (Reuters) -Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat since returning to coach in Italy as his AS Roma side were beaten 3-2 by Hellas Verona in a thrilling Serie A encounter on Sunday. A stunning volley from Verona captain Marco Faraoni proved decisive, ending Roma’s 100% start to the...

In the fourth gameweek of the Serie A fixture, Hellas Verona are all set to host AS Roma after the team had a poor start to the campaign. Ahead of the Hellas Verona vs AS Roma fixture on Sunday, here is our preview, prediction and live streaming details. Hellas Verona...
It’s been incredibly smooth sailing for the Good Ship Giallorossi so far this season, with i Lupi going undefeated through their first six matches in all competitions. You can quibble about the quality of side that Jose Mourinho’s squad has faced to date, but even though Roma haven’t faced a Top 4-level side yet, winning all of these matches handily was certainly the best-case scenario for the club going into the season. Sunday’s match against Hellas Verona doesn’t look like it will be the match that ends the good times for the Giallorossi, either, as the Venetian side has had the exact opposite fortune of Roma this season, losing every match they’ve played so far.
Roma coach Jose Mourinho was left baffled by their shock 3-2 defeat at Hellas Verona. Roma had taken the lead, but collapsed against a Verona which had only just replaced coach Eusebio di Francesco with Igor Tudor. “I knew that Verona had a lot of quality and that they were...
Hellas Verona surprises at Marcoantonio Bentegodi, they beat the previous Serie A leader 3-2, a very attractive match, with 5 goals, there were very good goals, and an own goal, La Loba lost her leadership and her undefeated . 1:50 PM3 hours ago. Change for Hellas Verona. Lazovic leaves the...
Hellas Verona defeated AS Roma by three goals to two in the Serie A tonight to grab all three points. In an evenly poised match, Verona were more clinical than Roma in the end and scored the winning goal courtesy of a wonder goal from Davide Faraoni who volleyed into the top corner. Antonin Barak and Gianluca Caprari were the other goalscorer for Verona. Lorenzo Pellegrini got a goal for Roma and they were gifted an own goal by Ilic.
Going into Roma’s match against Verona, things were looking superb for the José Mourinho Era of I Lupi. The Giallorossi had won every match in all competitions to start the season, and going up against a winless Verona could’ve been an easy way to continue that 100% start to the season. Unfortunately, the firing of Eusebio Di Francesco combined with poor weather, poor refereeing, and a mid-table side reverting to the mean (that’s referring to Hellas, not Roma, for you more snarky folks out there) all meant that the Giallorossi lost their first real match of the season. It was a largely disappointing affair outside of the continued star play of Lorenzo Pellegrini, and it made it shockingly easy to forget Roma’s dominant 5-1 win over CSKA Sofia a few days prior.
Aren’t you happy the international break is nearly over? I certainly am; I find it hard to pay too much attention to non-tournament play with the national sides. Even though it’s incredible that the Azzurri have reached new levels of excellence through their unbeaten streak, I’ll wait to get super excited about their chances until Nicolò Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Gianluca Mancini are consistent members of Roberto Mancini’s starting eleven.
Sir Alex Ferguson has hailed Jose Mourinho as 'one of the managerial greats' after the Portuguese was inducted into the LMA's Hall of Fame 1000 club. Mourinho, who has enjoyed a varied and trophy-laden career in the dugout, will take charge of his 1000th game on Sunday night when Roma host Sassuolo in Serie A.
Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been inducted into the League Manager's Association's 1000 club. Mourinho will become the 33rd manager in Europe reach 1,000 games as a manager when Roma face Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday. "I am obviously very pleased to be reaching the...
Roma fullback Leonardo Spinazzola is excited about his imminent injury recovery. The defender is on his way back after snapping his Achilles for Italy at Euro 2020. “The knee is worse, the cruciate ligament hurts even after," Spinazzola told Corriere della Sera. “Instead, they say that the Achilles tendon, once healed, even gets stronger.
Roma coach Jose Mourinho is delighted with the early season form of Nicolo Zaniolo and Tammy Abraham. Zaniolo is still trying to make a full recovery after two massive knee injuries in under a year. “The club was cautious with Zaniolo last season and he waited with great maturity. His...
Tammy Abraham officially left Chelsea last month in search of more first-team football as he took his talents to Roma to play for legendary manager Jose Mourinho. The Englishman has enjoyed a smashing start to his Serie A career as well, scoring once and supplying two assists in two appearances. Mourinho recently spoke out on Abraham’s impact and how he’s adjusted to life in Italy. Via Fabrizio Romano:
IN Jose Mourinho's 1,000th game as a manager, he replicated the ecstatic celebrations that introduced him to the world 17 years ago. It was at Old Trafford where his Porto team stunned Manchester United with a late Champions League winner that led to Mourinho racing down the touchline, revealing to us all his trademark brand of fiery jubilation.
